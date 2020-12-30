Arraignment held in third offense DUR, deadly weapon case

YORK – Brian Wagner, 43, of Hamlet, Nebr., has pleaded not guilty to two felonies and two misdemeanors in a case involving alleged third offense driving under revocation and possession of a deadly weapon.
His arraignment was held this past week in York County District Court.
He has been charged with driving under revocation while revoked from a DUI, third offense, a Class 2A felony; possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony; theft by receiving stolen property with a value of less than $500, a Class 2 misdemeanor; and fictitious plates, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular duty when during the night he saw a black pickup proceeding down Interstate 80. A records check of the license plate indicated that the plate was actually registered to a white pickup, not a black one, so a traffic stop was initiated.
He said Wagner was the driver of the vehicle. It was determined that Wagner’s license “was originally revoked pursuant to a conviction for a DUI, third offense in Hitchcock County. Wagner has had two subsequent convictions of driving during revocation in Hayes County and Lancaster County. Due to his conviction in Hayes County, his 15-year license revocation was extended until April 4, 2031.”
The deputy said further that an inventory search of the vehicle uncovered “a filet style knife with a wooden handle. The blade on the knife has an approximate length of six inches. This knife is also capable of inflicting cutting, tearing and stabbing wounds. The knife was located in the back seat of the pickup truck underneath some clothing. A review of his criminal history shows he is a convicted felon in the State of Nebraska.”
Because he is a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing an object such as what was found in the vehicle.
A further check with the Hayes County Sheriff’s Department showed that the license plate should have been on a pickup there, which belonged to a different person other than Wagner.
A jury trial has been scheduled for late April, 2021.