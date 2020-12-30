Arraignment held in third offense DUR, deadly weapon case

YORK – Brian Wagner, 43, of Hamlet, Nebr., has pleaded not guilty to two felonies and two misdemeanors in a case involving alleged third offense driving under revocation and possession of a deadly weapon.

His arraignment was held this past week in York County District Court.

He has been charged with driving under revocation while revoked from a DUI, third offense, a Class 2A felony; possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony; theft by receiving stolen property with a value of less than $500, a Class 2 misdemeanor; and fictitious plates, a Class 3 misdemeanor.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular duty when during the night he saw a black pickup proceeding down Interstate 80. A records check of the license plate indicated that the plate was actually registered to a white pickup, not a black one, so a traffic stop was initiated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said Wagner was the driver of the vehicle. It was determined that Wagner’s license “was originally revoked pursuant to a conviction for a DUI, third offense in Hitchcock County. Wagner has had two subsequent convictions of driving during revocation in Hayes County and Lancaster County. Due to his conviction in Hayes County, his 15-year license revocation was extended until April 4, 2031.”