Arraignment held in meth, tampering and DUI case

YORK – David Derr, 43, of Aurora, has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and second offense DUI.

His arraignment was held this week in York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on South Lincoln Avenue when he saw a pickup truck traveling north with a non-functioning taillight. According to court documents, the deputy saw the pickup go onto the shoulder several times before he initiated a traffic stop in the area of Highway 81 and West Fourth Street.

Deputies conducted a field sobriety test, which they say indicated a breath alcohol content of over .08. They say Derr later submitted to a chemical test at the jail, which indicated the same.

During a routine search of his person at the jail, court documents indicate corrections officers found a bag containing 2.2 grams of methamphetamine protruding from a personal cavity area of his body.

It was noted in court documents that Derr has “an extensive criminal history including being a multi-state offender, convicted felon, and a registrant of the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry. He has a conviction in Oklahoma for domestic assault. In Nebraska, his criminal history shows charges of failure to appear or comply, violating a harassment protection order, being a fugitive of justice, failure to appear, sexual assault which began as first degree but was later amended to attempted third degree sexual assault, a sex offender registry violation, a probation violation and possession of a controlled substance. He also has one prior DUI conviction out of Hall County. He was also out on bond for a second offense DUI case in Hamilton County and he was also on probation.”

Per his not guilty pleas this week, in District Court, Judge James Stecker set a jury trial date for late April.