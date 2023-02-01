 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arraignment held in meth, mushroom case

York County Courthouse 2

YORK – Ryan Shearer, 39, of Roca, has been arraigned in York County District Court on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both Class 4 felonies.

He pleaded not guilty to both counts.

According to court documents, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms during a traffic stop conducted by the York Police Department at the intersection of South Lincoln Avenue and David Drive.

If convicted, he could be facing up to two years in prison, per count, with 12 months of post-release supervision.

A jury trial has been scheduled for early summer.

