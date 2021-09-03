Arraignment held in meth case

YORK – Joshua Young, 30, of Grand Island has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and possessing methamphetamine, as his arraignment was held this past week in York County District Court.

This case began when York County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the area of 1410 Road S upon the report of a vehicle in a ditch. The deputies, according to the affidavit filed with the court, found the vehicle in the ditch, still running, with Young inside the vehicle.

They indicated they found him to be under the influence of drugs and he could not safely operate a vehicle.

They also indicated he admitted to smoking methamphetamine at a house in the area where his vehicle had entered the ditch.

The deputies were aware of the occupants of the house Young indicated and a search warrant was conducted there. During that search, they found items identifying Young, as well as two pipes with white and black residue and a bag containing methamphetamine.

The possession charge is a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison and 12 months of post-release supervision.