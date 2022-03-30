Arraignment held in meth case

YORK – Adam M. Scrivner, 49, of Elk Creek, has been formally charged with meth possession after being stopped by a York County Sheriff’s deputy in Gresham.

While on regular patrol, the deputy says in his affidavit filed with the court that he was in Gresham when he saw a man walking on the west side of the CVA gas station. The deputy says in the affidavit that the man looked at him, entered his vehicle and then drove away. The deputy followed the vehicle as it went east on Road 21 and a traffic stop was initiated for an alleged traffic violation.

According to court documents, the deputy could smell raw marijuana coming from the vehicle and when asked to join the deputy in his cruiser, Scrivner rolled up his windows, exited the vehicle and locked his vehicle after shutting the door.

Scrivner gave deputies consent to search his person and vehicle and on his person they found a bag of marijuana and a glass pipe with marijuana. In one of his socks, they found a bag with 1.5 grams of methamphetamine.

It was noted that Scrivner has an extensive Nebraska criminal history, which includes possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault.

Scrivner’s arraignment has been held in York County District Court, during which he pleaded not guilty.

A jury trial has been set for early summer.