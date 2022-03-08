Arraignment held in meth case

YORK – Arraignment proceedings were held in York County District Court regarding a case of methamphetamine possession.

William Tyler Campbell, 38, of Denver, Colo., pleaded not guilty to a Class 4 felony, while appearing before York County District Judge James Stecker.

Campbell was driving a motor home on South Lincoln Avenue when he was stopped for a traffic infraction.

When asked about illegal materials, Campbell gave consent to search, according to court documents, and during that search, law enforcement officers allegedly found a bag in which was a glass vial containing methamphetamine. They also allegedly found multiple glass pipes commonly used to inhale hazardous substances such as methamphetamine.

He and his passenger, Amber Featherstone, were arrested and charged.

A jury trial has been set for late June.