Arraignment held in meth case
Courthouse Stock 1

YORK – Justin White, 39, of Lincoln, appeared for arraignment in York County District Court regarding a case of possession of methamphetamine.

He was to be arraigned earlier, but after not appearing for that earlier hearing a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was charged in York County after a traffic stop at the intersection of Road S and Road 10, north of the Waco Fuel Mart.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in the middle of the night when he saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. A traffic stop was initiated.

White was the driver. The deputy indicates he saw a passenger with an open alcohol container and he had White exit the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle led to the deputy finding two glass pipes with a white residue that field tested positive as methamphetamine. He also found a marijuana joint in the cup holder.

The affidavit says White admitted to a deputy that the glass methamphetamine pipes belonged to him and he “is a methamphetamine addict.”

The charge is a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

White pleaded not guilty and a jury trial date has been set for late February, 2022.

