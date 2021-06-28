Arraignment held in meth, assault, tampering case

YORK – Travis Landanger, 40, of York has been charged with five felonies and is accused of being a habitual criminal in a case involving methamphetamine possession, assaulting an officer and tampering with evidence.

This week, he pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, during arraignment proceedings in York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker.

According to court documents, York police officers were in a convenience store parking lot regarding an unrelated situation when they say Landanger pulled in. They allege, according to court documents, that as Landanger was exiting his vehicle, “a small clear glass pipe with white residue fell from the truck onto the ground.”

They say Landanger looked at them as he knelt to pick up the pipe. They say he then attempted to step on the pipe with great force. He then picked up the pipe and quickly proceeded away from officers, going around the front of his truck.

According to the affidavit, one officer yelled at Landanger to stop as he began to run to the northeast. They said he continued running and they pursued him.

The officers said when he came to a dumpster behind a building, he “appeared to throw something forcefully at the ground.”