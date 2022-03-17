Arraignment held in high level meth case

YORK – Trent Patchin, 36, of Gresham, has been charged with possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine, which is a Class 1D felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison upon conviction. His arraignment was held this week in York County District Court.

He was arrested after a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department stopped a pickup pulling a trailer without a visible rear license plate. The deputy, according to court documents, also saw the trailer on the shoulder of the roadway several times.

A traffic stop was initiated on E. 19th Street, just west of North Delaware Avenue in York.

Trent Patchin was a passenger.

The deputy’s K-9 partner, Justice, was deployed around the exterior of the pickup truck and trailer. Justice alerted to the presence of narcotics.

The deputy says in court documents that prior to a search of Patchin’s person, Patchin pulled a package out his pocket and placed it on the cruiser. In the package was methamphetamine.

During a search of Patchin’s person, deputies say they found a pill bottle in his boot containing 15.1 grams of methamphetamine.

A review of his criminal history showed a conviction for attempt of a Class 4 felony in 2021 and he was on active probation.

The other charge against Patchin is a Class 4 felony – having no drug tax stamp.

This week, Patchin pleaded not guilty to both charges against him and Judge James Stecker set a trial date for July 20.