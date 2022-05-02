Arraignment held in drug trafficking case

YORK – Arraignment proceedings have been held in a case where a man from Iowa is accused of hauling drugs through York County.

Lucas Benn, 21, of Gilbert, Iowa, appeared for arraignment this past week in York County District Court before Judge James Stecker.

According to court documents, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol saw a Honda SUV on Interstate 80 in York County, which was allegedly moving down the shoulder of the roadway rather than in the driving lanes.

A traffic stop was initiated.

During that stop, according to court documents, the driver, Stephanie Benn, was allegedly argumentative, agitated and nervous.

Lucas Benn was a passenger.

During the trooper’s conversations with the two, Lucas Benn admitted to having a small amount of THC and while both claimed having certain bags in the vehicle, no one would take responsibility for duffel bags in the far back of the vehicle.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, troopers found a heat sealer machine with heat seal bags, 155 containers with approximately 5.5 ounces of THC wax, 32 packages with 1.1 pounds of marijuana.

Troopers said Lucas Benn stated all the marijuana belonged to him.

Also in the possession of Lucas Benn, they found Adderall and Alprazolam.

Lucas Benn has been charged with five felonies: Count 1, delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; Count 2, possession of a schedule 1, 2 or 3 controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; Count 3, possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; Count 4, having no drug stamp, a Class 4 felony; and Count 5, possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

Benn pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A jury trial has been scheduled for late August.