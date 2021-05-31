Arraignment held in drug money, methamphetamine case

YORK – James McDonald, 31, of Wahoo, has been charged in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine and $2,500 in drug buy money and this week he pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

He entered his not guilty pleas this past week before Judge James Stecker.

He is charged with possession of more than 140 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1B felony; having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; and possession of money while violating (drug law), a Class 4 felony; and tampering with evidence, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

The Class 1B felony carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years to life in prison, upon conviction. The Class 4 felonies each carry a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison upon conviction. The Class 1 misdemeanor carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department, was on regular patrol in the middle of the night on Interstate 80, near the York exit. The affidavit says he saw an eastbound pickup with two aftermarket auxiliary LED lights mounted to the front of the truck underneath the headlights and they were not dimmed when approaching other vehicles, including his patrol unit.

A traffic stop was initiated.