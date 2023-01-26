Arraignment held in drug delivery case

YORK – Tyreece French, 25, of Omaha, has been arraigned in York County District Court for felony possession of more than one pound of marijuana.

He was arrested after he was stopped by troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol on Interstate 80 in York County for traffic offenses.

French was driving a van with Georgia license plates when he was stopped and he had multiple passengers inside the vehicle.

The trooper could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the affidavit filed with the court, and French allegedly admitted to the possession of marijuana.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, for which deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department assisted, multiple dispensary bags of marijuana were found. The weight of the marijuana was not disclosed in court documents.

Initially, troopers arrested French for delivery of a controlled substance, having no drug tax stamp and possessing more than one pound of marijuana. The formal charge that was filed against French is a single count of having more than one pound of marijuana.

This week, French pleaded not guilty to the charge and a jury trial has been scheduled for late May.