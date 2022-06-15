Arraignment held in drug case

YORK – Shelbie Ingram, 32, of Des Moines, Iowa, has pleaded not guilty in a case involving the possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug.

Her arraignment was held in York County District Court.

The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department stopped a Cadillac on Interstate 80 for a traffic infraction.

The driver, who identified himself as Tony Simmons, did not have a driver’s license, insurance or proof of ownership. The passenger identified herself as Ingram with her Iowa driver’s license.

Court documents indicate Simmons told the officer Ingram “was a friend who is a dancer and he did not know how she got to Colorado and that she asked for a ride back to Iowa.”

Simmons gave consent for the vehicle to be searched and deputies allege they found a small amount of marijuana, a digital scale with cocaine residue, two grams of methamphetamine, a glass methampehtamien pipe and some pills in a defaced pill bottle. The methamphetamine was found in Ingram’s bags and deputies allege she told them she is a methamphetamine user.

Deputies said they also found a glass pipe in her purse that had methamphetamine residue.

They also allege she was uncooperative at the jail when they arrested her.

She has pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, as well as failure to appear, another Class 4 felony, due to her no-show for an earlier arraignment hearing.

A jury trial has been scheduled for later this year.