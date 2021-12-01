 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arraignment held in case involving large amount of meth
0 comments
top story

Arraignment held in case involving large amount of meth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Courthouse Stock 2

YORK – Arraignment proceedings have been held for a 47-year-old North Platte man who deputies say was in possession of a very large amount of methamphetamine at the time of a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

Bernie Smith has been charged with possession of 28-140 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1C felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison upon conviction, and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

The case began when a deputy initiated a traffic stop on the interstate and Smith was the driver.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

One of the county’s drug dogs was deployed outside the vehicle, which alerted to the presence of narcotics.

A search of his person resulted in the discovering of a container with marijuana inside.

A search of the vehicle resulted in deputies finding a bag containing methamphetamine which weighed 29.2 grams. The bag was found in the center arm rest storage compartment of the vehicle. Another bag was found in a storage tray on the floorboard, which contained .4 grams of methamphetamine. A glass pipe with methamphetamine residue was found between the front passenger seat and the center arm rest area.

Smith pleaded not guilty to the charges and a jury trial has been scheduled for York County District Court in May of 2022.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four injured after WWII aircraft bomb explodes in Munich

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News