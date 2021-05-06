Arraignment held in case involving flight, DUI, resisting in York

But, according to court documents, “the vehicle excessively gained speed and traveled to Platte Avenue and then north on Platte Avenue. The white sedan then made a left turn onto Fifth Street and excessively gained speed up to approximately 60 mph in a 25 mph marked zone. The white sedan tried to make a right turn onto Division Avenue, but due to the speed the vehicle was traveling the driver could not negotiate the turn and crashed into the curb disabling the vehicle. (The deputy) exited the patrol vehicle and he displayed my service weapon. (The deputy) gave multiple verbal commands to the driver to show his hands. After multiple verbal commands, the driver exited the vehicle and placed his hands inside the front pockets of his hooded sweatshirt. (The deputy) gave verbal commands for Long to show his hands and get on the ground, to which the driver did not comply. Long started walking toward the deputy with his hands continuing to be in his pockets. He then ran on foot in a north direction and (the deputy) pursued on foot.”