 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, York News-Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cornerstone Bank
top story

Arraignment held in case involving 53 pounds of pot

  • 0
Courthouse Stock 2

YORK – Andrew Minh Trinh, 24, of Alhambra, California, who was caught with 53 pounds of marijuana in York County, has pleaded not guilty in a drug-related case that began as three felonies and now has been amended to one.

He is charged with having no drug tax stamp. Initially, he was also charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of more than one pound of marijuana – but those have since been dropped.

The case against Trinh began when he was stopped by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper on Interstate 80, in York County, for speeding.

According to court documents, Trinh informed the trooper he had a warrant out of Texas for a traffic ticket he was “trying to take care of.”

A canine with the NSP alerted to the presence of drugs in Trinh’s rental car and a probable cause search was conducted. During that search, troopers found a large bag that held several heat-sealed bags containing marijuana. Another large back also contained heat-sealed bags of marijuana.

People are also reading…

The amount of marijuana located in 50 heat-sealed bags was 53.3 pounds of high grade marijuana.

Now that his not guilty plea has been entered, a jury trial has been scheduled for late fall.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman sentenced on drug charges

Woman sentenced on drug charges

YORK – Vanisha Jemison, 32, of Minneapolis, Minn., has been sentenced in a case involving felonies related to possession of controlled substan…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-White House aide shares ‘firsthand’ Jan 6 stories

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News