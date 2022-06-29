Arraignment held in case involving 53 pounds of pot

YORK – Andrew Minh Trinh, 24, of Alhambra, California, who was caught with 53 pounds of marijuana in York County, has pleaded not guilty in a drug-related case that began as three felonies and now has been amended to one.

He is charged with having no drug tax stamp. Initially, he was also charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of more than one pound of marijuana – but those have since been dropped.

The case against Trinh began when he was stopped by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper on Interstate 80, in York County, for speeding.

According to court documents, Trinh informed the trooper he had a warrant out of Texas for a traffic ticket he was “trying to take care of.”

A canine with the NSP alerted to the presence of drugs in Trinh’s rental car and a probable cause search was conducted. During that search, troopers found a large bag that held several heat-sealed bags containing marijuana. Another large back also contained heat-sealed bags of marijuana.

The amount of marijuana located in 50 heat-sealed bags was 53.3 pounds of high grade marijuana.

Now that his not guilty plea has been entered, a jury trial has been scheduled for late fall.