Arraignment held in case involving 26 pounds of marijuana

YORK – Yeng Thao, 44, of Catawba, New Jersey, is accused of hauling 26 pounds of marijuana in her vehicle as she traveled through York County – this past week, she pleaded not guilty to all the counts against her.

Thao was stopped by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department for a traffic infraction on Interstate 80.

The deputy became suspicious of illegal activity during his conversation with Thao (who was the driver and lone occupant) so he asked for consent to search, which was granted.

The deputy allegedly found a duffel bag in the trunk containing 26 pounds of marijuana. And receipts in the vehicle showed she was actually coming from northern California, not Salt Lake City, Utah, as she had indicated earlier.

She has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than a pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

A jury trial has been set for Oct. 25 in York County District Court.