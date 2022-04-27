Arraignment held in case involving 231 pounds of marijuana

YORK – Arraignment proceedings were held this past week for Andrew Urena Jr., 31, of Ranch Cucamonga, California, in York County District Court.

Urena is charged with five felonies: two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, Class 2A felonies; one count of possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and two counts of having no drug tax stamp, both Class 4 felonies.

The case began back in January when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty on Interstate 80 in York County when he stopped a Winnebago RV for a traffic violation.

The driver was identified as Adolfo Ramos Jr. and the passenger was Urena.

According to court documents, the trooper asked Ramos to exit the vehicle which prompted Urena to argue with the request.

It is alleged Ramos and Urena had conflicting stories about their travels to New York and when a state patrol drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics, Urena began to argue with troopers once again (according to court documents).

A search of the motor home resulted in the finding of a suitcase and a tote on the rear bed holding 1,220 packages of THC products, weighing 122 pounds. They also found 35 heat-sealed bags containing pre-rolled marijuana joints weighing about 109 pounds. They also found 15 packages of marijuana seeds weighing about 75 grams.

The total amount of marijuana found by troopers weighed 231 pounds.

Urena pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him and a jury trial was set for Aug. 23.