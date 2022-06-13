Arraignment held in 8-count drug case

YORK – Arraignment proceedings were held in York County District Court for Jeremy Matthews, 22, of Denver, Colo., who is charged with eight offenses in a case involving illegal drugs, weapons and driving under the influence.

This case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 80 when he saw a speeding vehicle in the middle of the night. A traffic stop was intiated.

Matthews was the driver and the deputy saw a vape pen lying on his lap while talking with him. The deputy said there was brown resin in the pen which indicates it was concentrated cannabis.

The deputy alleges that Matthews failed field sobriety tests.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the finding of 1.4 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, concentrated cannabis in multiple forms, mushroom residue, sealer bags, a digital scale and a fixed blade knife in a sheath in the driver’s door with the blade measuring 3 ½ inches.

He was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, a Class 3 felony; two counts of having no drug tax stamp, both Class 4 felonies; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both Class 4 felonies; and first offense driving under the influence.

A jury trial was scheduled for late October.