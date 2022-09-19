Arraignment held in 15-pound meth case

YORK – A man caught with an extremely large amount of methamphetamine in York County has pleaded not guilty to two felonies.

Arraignment proceedings for Juan Sacramento, 33, of Lemoore, California, were held in York County District Court this week.

Sacramento was arrested by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department following a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

According to court documents, Sacramento was the driver. The deputy says in the affidavit that Sacramento could speak no English, but he did provide him with a Mexico Consular identification card. The deputy said the passenger spoke English and provided him with the required vehicle documents.

A check of the two showed Sacramento had no driver’s license in any state and the woman’s license was suspended. Due to suspicions of criminal activity, the deputy asked for consent to search and was denied.

A canine with the sheriff’s department alerted to the presence of narcotics and a search was conducted of the vehicle. During that search, deputies noticed several of the push pins that secure the carpeted lining to the quarter panels were damaged and missing. A deputy pulled away the carpeted lining and saw several vacuum-sealed packages of methamphetamine within the quarter panels of the vehicle.

The woman, identified as Angelica Ramos-Torres Villa, allegedly told the deputy they had just been in Kansas City where they were supposed to drop off some methamphetamine, but no one was answering their calls. So they were delivering the remaining seven packages to Grand Island.

The methamphetamine seized from the vehicle weighed 15.65 pounds.

Sacramento has been charged with possession of more than 140 pounds of methamphetamine, a Class 1B felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years to life in prison. He is also charged with having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

Upon his not guilty plea, a jury trial was set for December.