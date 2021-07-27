Arraignment held for York man accused of running from officers with meth and weapons

YORK – William A. Rattman, 50, of York, has been charged with 12 counts after allegedly running from law enforcement while in the possession of methamphetamine and deadly weapons, and he has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His arraignment was held in York County District Court this week before Judge James Stecker.

According to court documents, an officer with the York Police Department was on regular duty in the area of the 1700 Block of Division Avenue when he stopped a vehicle with fictitious license plates.

Rattman was the driver and the officer knew he had also had a revoked driver’s license.

One of the officers on the scene said he saw a machete-type bladed weapon in a backpack in the front seat. The officer says in the affidavit the machete was concealed until Rattman opened the backpack to retrieve identification. The weapon was later found to have an 11 ½-inch blade.