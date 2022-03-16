Arraignment held for semi driver allegedly caught with cocaine after wreck

YORK – The driver of a semi who was involved in a multiple-vehicle accident in December, on Interstate 80 in York County, has pleaded not guilty to possessing cocaine and methamphetamine the night of the accident.

Chad Chrivia, 32, of Lapeer, Michigan, has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both Class 4 felonies that carry a possible maximum sentence of one year in prison upon conviction.

His arraignment was held this past week in York County District Court.

According to court documents, on Dec. 5, at 9:55 p.m., the York County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a multiple-vehicle accident near the York exit. When they arrived, they saw a semi overturned on its side.

“After speaking with all parties involved, we determined that the semi driver – Chad Chrivia – was at fault,” the investigating deputy says in the affidavit filed with the court. “He had no injuries but said he did not remember anything that happened.”

The deputy said a background check of Chrivia revealed “he has a drug use history in Michigan. Canine Nitro alerted to the presence of narcotics in the semi’s cab. He admitted to having cocaine.”

A box containing cocaine was found during a search, as was methamphetamine. Both substances, found inside the cab, were positively identified as the suspected substances. A methamphetamine pipe was also located in an eyeglass case that was on his person.

Judge James Stecker scheduled a jury trial in the matter for late June.