Arraignment held for NCCW inmate accused of assault

YORK – Arraignment proceedings were held this past week for Kenna Staab, 40, an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York, who is accused of assaulting another inmate while incarcerated.

She pleaded not guilty to second degree assault, which is a Class 2A felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction.

She is further accused of being a habitual criminal. On July 1, 2011, in Nance County, she was convicted of attempt of a Class 3 felony and was sentenced to a term of 18-36 months in prison. ON March 18, 2015, also in Nance County, she was convicted of second degree assault and was sentenced to a term of 4-6 years in prison. If sentenced to prison on the assault charge, a habitual criminal designation could increase her incarceration by 10-50 years.