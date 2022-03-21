Arraignment held for man charged with 14 felonies related to meth, handgun and lying about identity

YORK – A 32-year-old man from Topeka, Kan., has been charged with 14 felonies and four misdemeanors after being caught with a large amount of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun in his pocket and allegedly lying about his identity to York County Sheriff’s deputies and the court.

Bryan L. January has been charged with possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1D felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony; use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class 2 felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both Class 4 felonies; and nine counts of criminal impersonation, all Class 4 felonies. He has also been charged with carry a concealed weapon, a Class 1 misdemeanor; identity fraud, a Class 1 misdemeanor; identity theft, a Class 2 misdemeanor; and criminal possession of a transaction device, a Class 3 misdemeanor.

Arraignment proceedings have been held for January and he pleaded not guilty to all 18 counts against him.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was in the middle of night patrol on Highway 81 near Nobes Road when he allegedly saw a traffic violation. A traffic stop was initiated on Highway 81 near Recharge Road.

The driver presented identification that said his name was Ray Green Jr.

The deputy said in the affidavit filed with the court he could smell burned marijuana in the vehicle.

The deputy allegedly asked the driver if there were any knives or guns in the vehicle and he said no.

According to court documents, when another deputy arrived, the driver told him he did have a firearm on his person.

The driver was handcuffed and the deputies conducted a search of his person. It is alleged they found a Smith and Wesson 40-caliber handgun in his jacket pocket. The firearm was loaded with one round in the chamber and five additional rounds in the inserted magazine. The deputy said a records check revealed he did not possess a concealed weapons permit in any state.

They said they also found 12.9 grams of methamphetamine on his person.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputies allege they found a digital scale with methamphetamine residue, wrapping papers and a bag with marijuana residue.

The man was arrested, later appeared in court and then bonded out.

After the man bonded out, the York County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a man who identified himself as Ray Green Jr. He said he received papers from York County Court, but he hadn’t been arrested in York County. He said his wallet was stolen in Topeka, Kan., a few months earlier and he had reported it stolen. He also said he believed the man who was arrested in York County was Bryan January.

The sheriff’s department made contact with the Topeka Police Department and they spoke with the officer who took Green’s stolen wallet report. The Kansas agency sent pictures of both Green and January – and it was determined that it was January who had been arrested here. It was also noted the fingerprints taken of the man who had been arrested were January’s as well.

A jury trial has been scheduled in the matter, for late May.