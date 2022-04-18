Arraignment held for man accused of transporting drugs through York County

YORK – Arraignment proceedings have been held in York County District Court for Joel Duncan, 34, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, who is accused of transporting drugs through York County.

Duncan was arrested after a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol stopped him for a traffic violation on Interstate 80, in York County.

According to court documents, the trooper said in his affidavit that Duncan’s hands were rapidly shaking and he was taking short rapid breaths. He was also sweating profusely, the trooper said.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers four half a gram of THC wax, a THC cartridge, five heat-sealed bags with 5.38 pounds of marijuana, a pound of Psilocybin mushrooms, a scale with marijuana residue, seven more grams of marijuana, 2.8 pounces of THC edibles, and a bag with 15 grams of THC edibles.

He’s been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; two counts of having no drug tax stamp, both Class 4 felonies; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

Duncan has pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

A jury trial has been scheduled for late June.