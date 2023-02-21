YORK – A 23-year-old Omaha man has been charged with possession of marijuana in an alleged trafficking situation after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in York County.

Brandon French was arraigned in the matter, in York County District Court, this past week. He pleaded not guilty to the Class 4 felony.

According to court documents, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, a vehicle with Georgia license plates was stopped due to traffic violations.

French was a passenger in the vehicle.

Troopers could smell the odor of marijuana, according to court documents, and a probable cause search was conducted.

During the search, troopers found gym bags that contained marijuana in amounts inconsistent with personal use.

A trial for French has been set for late May.