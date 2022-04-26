Arraignment held for man accused of hauling 56 pounds of pot

YORK – Brendon Price, 28, of Springfield, Mo., has pleaded not guilty to four felonies after being caught with 56 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in York County.

His arraignment was held this week in York County District Court.

His co-defendant is Rjay Andrade Hernandez, 18, also of Springfield, Mo.

The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 80.

While conducting a ruse checkpoint, the deputy saw a Cadillac SRX4 traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, suddenly exit at the Bradshaw exit and then turn north on Road H. Due to a traffic violation, the deputy said he initiated a traffic stop, according to court documents.

Hernandez, the driver, and his passenger, Price, told the deputy they were going to an uncle’s house in the area.

The deputy notes in court documents he saw a large object in the rear of the vehicle, covered with a blanket.

The deputy said he asked which road the uncle lived on, but received no answer.

Price asked if he needed to call a lawyer, which the deputy found to be suspicious.

The deputy asked for permission to search the vehicle, which was denied.

Loki, his K-9 partner, was deployed and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputies found multiple duffel bags in the rear of the vehicle, which contained 56 pounds of marijuana.

Both men were arrested and taken to the York County Jail.

Price pleaded not guilty to two counts of delivery, one count of possession of more than a pound of marijuana and having no drug tax stamp.

Judge James Stecker set a jury trial in the matter for late August.