Arraignment held for Gresham woman accused of meth possession and obstructing officer

YORK – Arraignment proceedings were held for Danielle Root, 34, of Gresham, in York County District Court this past week, in a case where she was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after a situation in which she resisted arrest.
According to court documents, this case began when the York County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to York Mobile Plaza, regarding an argument between Root and a man.
The argument apparently stemmed from her using a vehicle without permission, the investigating deputy said in the affidavit.
The deputy says Root indicated she had permission to use the vehicle; the man who owned it said she did not, as she had a suspended license and he didn’t want to have his vehicle towed.
After a passenger in the vehicle was arrested for drug possession, the deputy says, “Root was digging around in the rear seat area of the vehicle. I again ordered her out of the vehicle and escorted her to the rear-most portion of the vehicle. I ordered her to place her hands flat on the trunk lid of the vehicle to which she did not comply. As I was attempting to place her into investigative detention, her body went limp and she tried to fall to the ground. Throughout this process, she continued to yell and scream. She refused to get up and kept pulling her hands to her front. I ordered her several times to put her hands behind her back but she refused to comply.”
Root was eventually taken into custody and placed into the rear of a patrol unit. “When placed into the rear of my patrol unit, she refused to get in and pushed her feet against the door jam as to prevent me from pushing her into the vehicle,” the deputy’s report says.
He also indicates it took a sheriff’s lieutenant and himself to get her in, to secure the door.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies found THC wax, raw marijuana, various pipes, and a small clear vial with a gold cap containing a white powdery residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine. All the items were found in Root’s purse.
The deputy alleges that during an interview at the jail Root “admitted to smoking methamphetamine approximately 1-2 weeks prior and said she is a daily cannabis user and had used prior to police contact.”
This past week, Judge James Stecker read the charges against Root, which include possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; obstructing a police officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Root pleaded no contest to all three charges. Upon her plea, Judge Stecker asked if this was a result of a plea agreement, which the defense said was the case. They asked for a continuance in order to put the matter in writing.
The matter was continued to July 13.
Her attorney, Jerry Clinch, asked for a reduction in Root’s bond.
“She has funds for a $5,000, 10% bond,” Clinch told the judge. “Right now, it is set at $25,000, 10%.”
“She was a fugitive and it took the public’s involvement (through the county’s most wanted alerts) to get her back here,” York County Attorney John Lyons instructed the court.
A bond reduction was denied and she was taken back to the York County Jail where she remains in custody.