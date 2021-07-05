Arraignment held for Gresham woman accused of meth possession and obstructing officer

The deputy says Root indicated she had permission to use the vehicle; the man who owned it said she did not, as she had a suspended license and he didn’t want to have his vehicle towed.

After a passenger in the vehicle was arrested for drug possession, the deputy says, “Root was digging around in the rear seat area of the vehicle. I again ordered her out of the vehicle and escorted her to the rear-most portion of the vehicle. I ordered her to place her hands flat on the trunk lid of the vehicle to which she did not comply. As I was attempting to place her into investigative detention, her body went limp and she tried to fall to the ground. Throughout this process, she continued to yell and scream. She refused to get up and kept pulling her hands to her front. I ordered her several times to put her hands behind her back but she refused to comply.”