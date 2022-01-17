Arraignment held for former inmate accused of two assaults

YORK – Sarah Beale, 25, a former inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW), has been charged with second degree assault, a Class 2A felony, and second degree domestic assault, a Class 3A felony.

Arraignment proceedings for Beale were held this past week in York County District Court, during which she pleaded not guilty to both charges.

According to court documents, a guard at the prison said he saw Beale (while an inmate at NCCW) slap another inmate and the two began to grapple.

When they were broken up, guards said the other inmate was injured with bleeding and swelling.

Beale served a prison sentence for convictions of tampering with evidence out of Dawson County, possession of methamphetamine out of Dawson County, third degree domestic assault out of Dawson County, possession of cocaine out of Merrick County, failure to appear out of Merrick County and possession of methamphetamine out of Lincoln County.