Armed man who hid in York campground changes pleas

YORK – Aaron Moody, 37, whose addresses have been listed in court documents as Tennessee and Hayes Center, has changed his pleas to multiple charges in a case involving his running from police officers and hiding in a campground in York, while he was armed.

According to court documents, a York Police officer was on regular duty in late night hours when he saw a car turn south on the service road from the South Pump and Pantry and then proceed east on Naomi Road.

The officer says in his affidavit he was in the process of initiating a traffic stop due to a violation when the vehicle did not stop right away. The officer said the vehicle then went south into an open field and then back east until “it bounced over the ditch and made it into the York Kampground, nearly hitting a camper with people inside. Aaron (Moody, the driver) did not have any regard for the other people living in that community. I saw the vehicle turn east and stop in front of a parked camper. While driving over to the camper, I could see an individual step out of the vehicle in a hurry and get under a camper.”

Moody was found under a camper and the officer said he was told by the park manager that Moody did not live at that camper.

