Armed man in York campground gets 45 weekends in jail

YORK – Aaron Moody, 37, whose addresses have been listed in court documents as Tennessee, Hayes Center and Norfolk, has been sentenced in a case involving multiple charges involving his running from police officers and hiding in a campground in York, while he was intoxicated and armed.
According to court documents, a York Police officer was on regular duty in late night hours when he saw a car turn south on the service road from the South Pump and Pantry and then proceed east on Naomi Road.
The officer says in his affidavit he was in the process of initiating a traffic stop due to a violation when the vehicle did not stop right away. The officer said the vehicle then went south into an open field and then back east until “it bounced over the ditch and made it into the York Kampground, nearly hitting a camper with people inside. Aaron (Moody, the driver) did not have any regard for the other people living in that community. I saw the vehicle turn east and stop in front of a parked camper. While driving over to the camper, I could see an individual step out of the vehicle in a hurry and get under a camper.”
Moody was found under a camper and the officer said he was told by the park manager that Moody did not live at that camper.
The police officer says he called for Moody to come out from under the camper, “but he just laid there not responding. After a short while, Aaron was placed into handcuffs for officer safety. I could immediately smell the odor of alcohol coming from his breath. He also had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech and could not walk well. He almost fell a couple of times through this process. Also, he kept bringing his arms under him so that it would be hard for officers to place handcuffs on him.”
The officer said Moody refused field sobriety tests.
During an inventory search of the vehicle, the officer said he found a loaded Sig Sauer handgun concealed in the center console.
Earlier, Moody pleaded no contest to the following counts: operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under the influence (first offense), refusal to test, violation of a permit holder restriction, obstructing a peace officer and failure to inform officer of a concealed handgun.
This week, in York County District Court, York County Attorney John Lyons said, “this was a dangerous situation with an intoxicated person with a gun. It could have ended tragically.”
“We are asking for probation with waiverable jail terms,” said Moody’s attorney, Seth Morris. “He has taken responsibility for the dangers he put on himself and others. He’s 37 with a minimal criminal record. His marriage fell apart and he started drinking heavily. He got an evaluation and is willing to go to treatment. He has also been going to meetings in Norfolk where he lives now.”
“I send my apologies to York County, the City of York, the people at the campgrounds, and the officers,” Moody said. “I was going through a rough divorce at the time. Now I am working to learn new ways to cope besides drinking.”
Judge James Stecker told Moody, “You do have a full time job and your record is minimal. However, this involved some very serious matters. The court will order probation but with mandatory jail due to the seriousness of the offenses. You are sentenced to two years of probation with 90 days in jail to be served on 45 consecutive weekends starting this Friday night, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. Your driver’s license is revoked for 60 days.”
He was also given two fines -- $500 each – for the fourth and fifth counts.
Lyons asked for a court order to have the handgun (used in the situation) destroyed, which was granted.