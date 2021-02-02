Armed man accused of fleeing from police and hiding in York campground

YORK – A 36-year-old man from Tennessee is accused of fleeing from police, hiding in a York campground and possessing a firearm while committing a felony.

The case against Aaron R. moody of Scotts Hill, Tenn., has been bound over to District Court as he has waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court.

According to court documents, a York Police officer was on regular duty in late night hours when he saw a car turn south on the service road from the South Pump and Pantry and then proceed east on Naomi Road.

The officer says in his affidavit that he was in the process of initiating a traffic stop due to a violation when the vehicle did not stop right away. The officer said the vehicle then went south into an open field and then back east until “it bounced over the ditch and made it into the York Kampground, nearly hitting a camper with people inside. Aaron (Moody, the driver) did not have any regard for the other people living in that community. I saw the vehicle turn east and stop in front of a parked camper. While driving over to the camper, I could see an individual step out of the vehicle in a hurry and get under a camper.”

Moody was found under a camper and the officer said he was told by the park manager that Moody did not live at that camper.