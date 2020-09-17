Area seeing second highest one-week-spike in cases since pandemic began

YORK – There has been a surge of COVID-19 cases in this past week, in this health district, which health officials say has been the second highest one-week-spike since the pandemic began.
Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health District, said Thursday during a community sector briefing that typically York has been seeing nine new cases a week – this past week, the number was 16.
She said notable increases are being seen in Polk and Seward Counties at this time. Seward County had 22 new cases this past week.
“The number of COVID-19-related deaths, in the health district, is now at six,” she said. “There has been one death in York County.”
She also noted that one hospitalization was required in the past week, for a man in his 50s who has the virus.
Regarding testing, McDougall said she’s pleased that test results are now coming back at a faster rate. Most recently, they are coming back within a day.
“We are now again seeing a faster turnaround and we do have a lot of testing capacity with our Test Nebraska site.
“Our risk dial is now at 1.81, still in the yellow,” McDougall said. “It nearly got to orange. But it is in the yellow right now.”
“We are in Phase 4 now, but we still recommend using good public health measures,” McDougall said, “such as washing your hands, using hand sanitizer, practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings. The virus is still simmering in our community and it is important to still use those recommendations.”
Meanwhile, the Four Corners Health District continues to update case information, day by day.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District has increased by 13 in the past day. The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District is now at 514 with 339 recoveries.
York County has two new cases, bringing the cumulative total here to 142 with 99 recoveries.
Seward County has eight new cases, bringing the total there to 223 with 142 recoveries.
Butler County has one new case, bringing the total there to 106 with 73 recoveries.
And Polk County has two new cases, bringing the total there to 43 with 25 recoveries.
The number of people in Seward County who have required hospitalization, due to having COVID-19, has risen to 11. Eight people in York County have required hospitalization and seven have required the same in Butler County. Four people have required hospitalization in Polk County, since the pandemic began.
The age group of those in their 20s continues to be one with the most COVID-19 cases, although all age groups have been affected by the virus.
Meanwhile, testing continues in the health district, as McDougall said. Since the pandemic began, 2,380 people have been tested for COVID-19 in York County. In Seward County, 2,703 people have been tested. In Polk County, 624 people have been tested. And in Butler County, 1,433 people have been tested for the virus.
Regarding school matters, York Public School Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said, “Things continue to go well. We are in good shape with everyone wearing face coverings and we will continue to do that. We have held activities and events and those have gone well. We have noticed less masks being worn by adults at events and we will continue to encourage masks worn by everyone. For us, Phase 4 has brought no big changes, most of our plan has stayed the same.”
He said parents should have received information regarding how parent/teacher conferences will be held and if anyone has any questions, they should contact the school.
“We also have some concerts coming up and there will be some changes,” he said. “For example, the middle school and high school will have separate concerts, not the combined one as has been held in the past. Regarding our plan and practices, we continue to work with Laura (McDougall) and her team.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!