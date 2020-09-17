Area seeing second highest one-week-spike in cases since pandemic began

YORK – There has been a surge of COVID-19 cases in this past week, in this health district, which health officials say has been the second highest one-week-spike since the pandemic began.

Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health District, said Thursday during a community sector briefing that typically York has been seeing nine new cases a week – this past week, the number was 16.

She said notable increases are being seen in Polk and Seward Counties at this time. Seward County had 22 new cases this past week.

“The number of COVID-19-related deaths, in the health district, is now at six,” she said. “There has been one death in York County.”

She also noted that one hospitalization was required in the past week, for a man in his 50s who has the virus.

Regarding testing, McDougall said she’s pleased that test results are now coming back at a faster rate. Most recently, they are coming back within a day.

“We are now again seeing a faster turnaround and we do have a lot of testing capacity with our Test Nebraska site.

“Our risk dial is now at 1.81, still in the yellow,” McDougall said. “It nearly got to orange. But it is in the yellow right now.”