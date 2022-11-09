Area school board members chosen in General Election

YORK – A number of people have been elected to different school boards in the YNT coverage area, during the General Election cycle.

Three people – all incumbents – sought reelection to their three seats on the York School Board. Pepper Papineau received 1,793 votes; Alison North received 1,684 votes; Barb Skaden received 1,900 votes. All three will continue on the board.

Two people ran for school board in the Cross County School District where there were three seats up for election. Kurt Moore earned 594 votes and Jason fellows earned 596 votes. There were 268 write-ins.

In the Centennial School District, three people ran for three seats. Jason Richters received 979 votes; Jodi Cast received 950; and Derek Tomes received 896.

In McCool Junction, four people ran for three spots on the board of education. Matthew Clark received 231; Alysia Clark received 268; Breana Garretson received 134; and Krystal Rasmussen received 226. There were 10 write-ins.

Five people sought three seats on the Exeter-Milligan Board of Education. Adam Erdkamp received 445 votes; Dan Kallhoff received 368 votes; Kendra Jansky received 352 votes; Anthony Due received 320; and Jason Pribyl received 285 votes. There were 75 write-ins.

Three seats were up for election on the Hampton School Board with two candidates running. Brian Litz received 233 votes and Grant Dose received 260. There were 78 write-ins.

There was a contested race for three seats on the Heartland School Board, with four candidates running. Ryan Goertzen received 573 votes; Kent Allen received 449; Tammy Ott received 728 votes; and Jen Hiebner received 687.