Arbor Day celebrated with kids' tree planting

YORK – A group recently assembled in York’s Foster Park to celebrate Arbor Day and commemorate the holiday that promotes the importance of trees.

The event, orchestrated by York Parks and Recreation, included the attendance of the fourth grade class from St. Joseph Catholic School.

Michaela Stuhr from the parks and recreation department said the weather was beautiful, “and we had a great morning planting a tree in Foster Park. Each of the students wrote a poem ahead of time and then took turns sharing their poems at the park. They also took an Arbor Day pop quiz and we so excited to help plant a tree.”

Assisting with the planting of the tree was Todd Faller from Faller’s Landscape.

“Faller’s were so generous in donating the tree, which was to help replace one that we lost in the ice/wind storms this past winter,” Stuhr said.

Also attending the event in Foster Park were members of the city’s tree board, as well as Mayor Barry Redfern and York City Administrator Sue Crawford.

The city’s parks and recreation department has been hosting an Arbor Day celebration for many, many years.

It is a holiday that celebrates the planting, upkeep and preservation of trees.