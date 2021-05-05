Arbor Day celebrated with kids' tree planting

YORK – A group recently assembled in York’s Foster Park to celebrate Arbor Day and commemorate the holiday that promotes the importance of trees.
The event, orchestrated by York Parks and Recreation, included the attendance of the fourth grade class from St. Joseph Catholic School.
Michaela Stuhr from the parks and recreation department said the weather was beautiful, “and we had a great morning planting a tree in Foster Park. Each of the students wrote a poem ahead of time and then took turns sharing their poems at the park. They also took an Arbor Day pop quiz and we so excited to help plant a tree.”
Assisting with the planting of the tree was Todd Faller from Faller’s Landscape.
“Faller’s were so generous in donating the tree, which was to help replace one that we lost in the ice/wind storms this past winter,” Stuhr said.
Also attending the event in Foster Park were members of the city’s tree board, as well as Mayor Barry Redfern and York City Administrator Sue Crawford.
The city’s parks and recreation department has been hosting an Arbor Day celebration for many, many years.
It is a holiday that celebrates the planting, upkeep and preservation of trees.
The origins of Arbor Day date back to the early 1870s. A journalist named Julius Sterling Morton moved to Nebraska in 1854 and purchased 160 acres in Nebraska City, on which he planted a wide variety of trees and shrubs on what was primarily a flat stretch of desolate plain. Morton became the editor of the state’s first newspaper, the Nebraska City News – which became a platform for him to spread his knowledge of trees and to stress their ecological importance to Nebraska. He eventually also became involved with the Nebraska Board of Agriculture. In 1872, he proposed a day that would encourage all Nebraskans to plant trees in their communities and the agriculture board agreed. Morton led the charge to plant one million trees that first year.
A tradition began and in 1882, schools across the country started to participate.
While Morton is called “The Father of Arbor Day,” historians also say Governor Robert W. Furnas should also be given credit. According to a story recently published by the Omaha World Herald, “The men, both newspaper publishers, were political rivals. But despite their political differences, Morton of Nebraska City and Furnas of Brownville worked together to promote Arbor Day, designate Nebraska as the Tree Planters State and create the state horticultural and historical societies. Both spent almost five decades promoting agriculture and tree planting in the state.”
Arbor Day became an official state holiday in Nebraska in 1885.
In 1907, President Theodore Roosevelt, a supporter of the Conservation Movement, issued an Arbor Day proclamation to the school children of the United States.
And in the 1970s, Arbor Day became recognized nationwide during the presidency of Richard Nixon.