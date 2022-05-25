Aquatic center to open this weekend

YORK – The York Family Aquatic Center is set to open this weekend, on Memorial Day, for its 17th season.

On Wednesday morning, it didn’t seem much like swimming weather as it was dreary, rain was lightly falling and jackets were required because of below-average temperatures. But the swimming pool was full of water and there were sounds of life as gurgling could be heard as the water continues to seep in.

The pool got a facelift this spring, as it was repainted and new grates were installed.

The outdoor pool will be open on Monday, May 30, from 1-4:50 p.m. On opening day, admission will be free, says York Parks and Rec Director Cheree Folts.

Folts said following opening day, through the rest of the summer, the following will be the hours: Sundays, 1-4:50 p.m.; Monday through Friday, 1-7:50 p.m.; and Saturdays, 1-4:50 p.m.

The indoor pool at the community center is set to be closed on Thursday, May 26, from 1-5 p.m., so the lifeguards can be recertified before the big opening day. Folts said lifeguards are still needed and if anyone is interested, they should call 402-363-2630.

There are a variety of membership rates available for purchase, ranging from youth/senior day passes to senior non-swimming passes, coupon books and season packages. To see what’s available, go to the city’s website at cityofyork.net.

