Aquatic center soon to open

For season passes, there are the following options: youth/senior season pass, $58; adult season pass, $87; family season pass (for one household), $150; family plus one season pass, $190 (this is designed for the family plus one more person, such as a babysitter, grandparent, foreign exchange student, etc.).

Youth/senior coupon books (for 10 visits) are available for $35 and there are adult coupon books (also for 10 visits) available for $46.

The aquatic center can be rented on Saturday mornings, for splash parties, from 10:30 a.m. until noon) to celebrate birthdays or other special occasions with optional food or drinks in the concession area. Rental forms and fees must be turned in to the aquatic center at least one week in advance of the rental date. No splash parties will be allowed after Aug. 7. The rental fee for splash parties is $150.

The aquatic center is also available for groups, businesses and organizations wishing to rent the facility for two hours outside of the open hours. Rental forms and fees must be turned in to the aquatic center at least one week in advance of the rental date. No after hour rentals will be available after Aug. 8. The fee for this type of private rental is $400.

