 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aquatic center soon to open
0 comments
top story

Aquatic center soon to open

{{featured_button_text}}
Aquatic center

York’s family aquatic center will open soon for the season, which is exciting seeing how last year’s pool season started later than usual due to the pandemic.

 News-Times/Eric Eckert

YORK – It’s an exciting time as school is ending for the 2020-21 year and that means kids will have time to go swimming.

And the York Family Aquatic Center is going to open Memorial Day weekend to accommodate that daily summer occurrence.

This is especially appreciated this year, as the pool had to open late in the season last summer, due to the pandemic.

Michaela Stuhr from the city’s parks and recreation department said city workers started filling the pool last Tuesday (May 11), in preparation for the big day.

And opening day will be Memorial Day itself – Monday, May 31 – Stuhr said.

The regular hours for the family aquatic center are Monday through Friday, 1-7:50 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sunday from 1-4:50 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The post season (which is for certain days in August due to the county fair and school starting) has some modified hours on certain days.

The pool will close on Aug. 29 with the annual Soggy Doggie event.

There is a variety of membership rates. Toddlers (five years old and younger) get in for free. Youth (6-17 years of age) and senior (ages 55 and older) day passes are $4 and adult day passes are $6. Senior non-swimmers get in for $1.

For season passes, there are the following options: youth/senior season pass, $58; adult season pass, $87; family season pass (for one household), $150; family plus one season pass, $190 (this is designed for the family plus one more person, such as a babysitter, grandparent, foreign exchange student, etc.).

Youth/senior coupon books (for 10 visits) are available for $35 and there are adult coupon books (also for 10 visits) available for $46.

The aquatic center can be rented on Saturday mornings, for splash parties, from 10:30 a.m. until noon) to celebrate birthdays or other special occasions with optional food or drinks in the concession area. Rental forms and fees must be turned in to the aquatic center at least one week in advance of the rental date. No splash parties will be allowed after Aug. 7. The rental fee for splash parties is $150.

The aquatic center is also available for groups, businesses and organizations wishing to rent the facility for two hours outside of the open hours. Rental forms and fees must be turned in to the aquatic center at least one week in advance of the rental date. No after hour rentals will be available after Aug. 8. The fee for this type of private rental is $400.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Growing number in GOP downplay Jan. 6 insurrection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News