Aquatic center soon to open

YORK – It’s an exciting time as school is ending for the 2020-21 year and that means kids will have time to go swimming.
And the York Family Aquatic Center is going to open Memorial Day weekend to accommodate that daily summer occurrence.
This is especially appreciated this year, as the pool had to open late in the season last summer, due to the pandemic.
Michaela Stuhr from the city’s parks and recreation department said city workers started filling the pool last Tuesday (May 11), in preparation for the big day.
And opening day will be Memorial Day itself – Monday, May 31 – Stuhr said.
The regular hours for the family aquatic center are Monday through Friday, 1-7:50 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sunday from 1-4:50 p.m.
The post season (which is for certain days in August due to the county fair and school starting) has some modified hours on certain days.
The pool will close on Aug. 29 with the annual Soggy Doggie event.
There is a variety of membership rates. Toddlers (five years old and younger) get in for free. Youth (6-17 years of age) and senior (ages 55 and older) day passes are $4 and adult day passes are $6. Senior non-swimmers get in for $1.
For season passes, there are the following options: youth/senior season pass, $58; adult season pass, $87; family season pass (for one household), $150; family plus one season pass, $190 (this is designed for the family plus one more person, such as a babysitter, grandparent, foreign exchange student, etc.).
Youth/senior coupon books (for 10 visits) are available for $35 and there are adult coupon books (also for 10 visits) available for $46.
The aquatic center can be rented on Saturday mornings, for splash parties, from 10:30 a.m. until noon) to celebrate birthdays or other special occasions with optional food or drinks in the concession area. Rental forms and fees must be turned in to the aquatic center at least one week in advance of the rental date. No splash parties will be allowed after Aug. 7. The rental fee for splash parties is $150.
The aquatic center is also available for groups, businesses and organizations wishing to rent the facility for two hours outside of the open hours. Rental forms and fees must be turned in to the aquatic center at least one week in advance of the rental date. No after hour rentals will be available after Aug. 8. The fee for this type of private rental is $400.