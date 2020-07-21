Editor’s note: This is the sixth installment in a series focusing on the different departments within the city, their needs and their revenues as city officials have started the process of formulating the budget for the 2020-21 year.
YORK – The family aquatic center is open and running, which is a welcome situation considering that just a few months ago it was questionable whether it would be opened at all due to the ongoing pandemic.
But loosened health restrictions allowed the facility to be open this summer and although there have been some “slow days,” the facility is still bringing in money, city officials say . . . and the local kids are enjoying the amenity.
As the city council, department heads and city administration work through the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, they address each department individually to hear budget requests and ideas for the future.
Regarding the aquatic center, two features continue to be brought up for the future.
One is a family slide, which would cost about $198,000. As York Parks and Rec Director Cheree Folts explains, “A family slide is a slide that will accommodate the patrons who are too big for the turtle slide yet too small for the big slides. This slide would also allow multiple people to go down at once (such as a parent and a toddler).”
During a recent budget meeting, Folts noted that this request has been made for years and just has never happened.
She also noted that a slide was removed in 2010 and was never replaced – it was 2010 when the first request for this family slide was made. She also noted that the price of this slide continues to increase each year.
And it was noted that this slide could be purchased with money from the LB 357 fund.
Another feature that has been requested for years – since 2014 – has been a water walk. This project would likely cost in the area of $165,000 and could also be purchased with money from the LB 357 fund.
The water walk feature would be located in the four-foot area of the pool and would be a “lily pad jump/crawl feature for the kids ages five and older. It would add an extra feature for children to play on. The snake feature was removed in 2014 and was not replaced. This project is included in the family aquatic center’s master plan,” Folts says in her budget requests.
Regarding the ballpark complex, Folts is asking that the position of ballpark coordinator be reinstated.
“This was a city position until 2017 when it was cut due to budget issues,” Folts says in her budget requests. “Since then, the director has been director of parks and recreation has been fulfilling the position to the best of her ability while overseeing all five departments. The complex needs an employee with one responsibility, which would be to manage the ballfields, which includes scheduling, recruiting tournaments, selling sponsorships, hiring/firing staff, running two concessions stands, ordering, inventory and day-to-day operations.”
While the ballpark complex is closed this summer, expectations are that it will be open and fully running next season – and this budget is for that next fiscal year and encompassing season.
Folts is also asking for the consideration of shade structures – “I’d like you to consider at least in order for us to go after grants toward this,” she said to the council members. “We want to look for grants as there is no shade at all at the complex.”
If this project would happen in the future, the shade structures would be placed over 16 of the 18 bleachers at the complex.
“With numerous games and tournaments each summer, the complex attracts more than 35,000 visitors per year,” Folts said in her budget requests. “Because of the current lack of shade, both in and outside of the complex, visitors have resorted to bringing their own tailgate tents and have turned the complex into a ‘tent-city.’ As a guest to the $8 million facility, it should not be a requirement to pack, store and carry a tailgate tent from field to field to able to watch games risk free because of exposure to the elements. The shade structures would not only further ensure guest safety, it would also further enhance the beautification and completeness of the complex.”
The shade structures would likely cost in the area of $115,000.
And another idea for the future of the complex would be the installation of camper pads.
Folts told the council during their recent budget meeting that “this would be easy revenue for the complex, I’d like to do 13 areas with electrical hookups.”
She said if this project were to happen, it would cost about $20,000 and would create $25,000 in annual revenue for the complex. It was also noted that there are currently 11 camping spots there, but there is no power to them. Right now, the 11 spots are just in a designated area.
