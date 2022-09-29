Appointments to be made to county planning commission, health board

YORK – Appointments will soon need to be made for positions on the county’s planning commission and that of representing the county as a “spirited member” to the Four Corners Health Department Board of Directors.

York County Commissioner Jack Sikes, who sits on the Four Corners Health Board, told his fellow board members that York County’s “spirited member” Margaret Brink had submitted her resignation from the board.

“So we will need to find a replacement for that position,” Sikes said. “It’s up to this board to appoint that person, for a term of three years.”

If someone is interested in being considered for this position, they can contact one of the county board members.

It was also mentioned by Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier, as a reminder, that Gary Eberle had resigned from the county’s planning commission and board of adjustment.

Obermier said he reached out to someone about possibly taking Eberle’s seat on the planning commission, but he hadn’t got an affirmative indication yet of whether or not the person wanted to be officially considered.

“Then, we will need to find someone who will want to serve on the board of adjustment,” Obermier said further. “I felt it was most important to fill the seat on the planning commission first, as we move forward with zoning meetings and issues. We need to get that filled as I’d like to see us start to move forward on zoning work in early October.”

If someone has interest in sitting on the county’s board of adjustment, they should contact Obermier or one of the other commissioners.