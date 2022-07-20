Applications now being taken for 28th Leadership York class

YORK – 2022-23 will be the 28th year of the Leadership York program and applications are now being accepted.

Leadership York is an enrichment program coordinated by volunteers and designed to enhance individual leadership abilities and to expand each participant’s knowledge and understanding of the community.

The Leadership York Committee has created a program that is intended to inspire and challenge individual leadership abilities and general awareness of the community, county and state. Each year, the program has 15-20 adults who represent various businesses in the community meet monthly to discuss leadership qualities and group dynamics. In addition, the monthly meetings are also designed to address the following issues: cultural diversity, education, quality of life, agriculture and economic development, legislative issues, health and human services, law and legal issues.

The overall goal of Leadership York is to enhance each participant’s knowledge of the community and to strengthen their leadership capabilities. The cost for an individual to participate in Leadership York is $150, which is generally split between the participant and his or her employer.

Application forms are available at the York Chamber office or they can be found online at the Chamber’s website. Completed application forms are due back to the Chamber office no later than Friday, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m.

If anyone has questions, they can contact Scott Koch at 402-362-6067.