Applications for commissioner seat will close soon

YORK – The application period will soon close for York County District 2 residents interested in being county commissioner for their area.

There is currently a vacancy at the table for the York County Commissioners, which was created by District 2 Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin being elected as the new county assessor.

Upon his taking the oath of assessor on Jan. 5, his seat became vacated.

There are two years left in Bulgrin’s term – so the person that will be appointed will fulfill those two years.

To continue on as commissioner after that point, the individual will have the opportunity/option to run for office in the next election cycle.

Applicants must be a citizen of the United States, be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED. They must reside in District 2 and be a registered voter with no felony conviction, per state law.

The application timeframe will close on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Once the applications are received, an interview session will be held with the applicants, which will be conducted by a panel consisting of the county treasurer, the county clerk and the county attorney. That panel – not the county board members – will determine who will represent District 2 for the next two years. This is done according to protocol set by state law.

If interested persons aren’t sure which commissioner district they live in, they can contact the county clerk’s office to check. The county clerk’s office has the information regarding district boundaries, which were slightly redrawn after the 2020 Census.

The voting precincts included in District 2 are the following: New York, Waco, Beaver, West Blue and York Ward 1A.