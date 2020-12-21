Application period begins for judgeship in York, Hamilton Counties

YORK – The retirement of York County Judge Linda Caster-Senff has created a vacancy and the application process for filling that judgeship has begun.

According to Supreme Court Justice Lindsey Miller-Lerman, the judicial nominating commission for this county court judge position in the Fifth Judicial District will be holding a public hearing via WebEx at 10 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 29. The physical hearing will take place at the Seward County Courthouse, with virtual participation for the public to be available.

As explained by Judge Miller-Lerman, the primary place of office for the vacancy is Aurora – with the understanding that the appointed judge will be required to sit in both Hamilton and York Counties. This, too, was the arrangement when Judge Senff was on the bench.

During the hearing, the commission will receive information on the qualifications of the candidates seeking to fill the vacancy of county court judge.

Individuals interested in applying for the position can obtain a judicial vacancy application package from the Nebraska Judicial Branch website at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/attorney-services-division/judicial-vacancy/application. Completed applications may be submitted electronically or by hard copy and must be returned no later than 4 p.m., Friday, January 8.