Application period begins for judgeship in York, Hamilton Counties

YORK – The retirement of York County Judge Linda Caster-Senff has created a vacancy and the application process for filling that judgeship has begun.
According to Supreme Court Justice Lindsey Miller-Lerman, the judicial nominating commission for this county court judge position in the Fifth Judicial District will be holding a public hearing via WebEx at 10 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 29. The physical hearing will take place at the Seward County Courthouse, with virtual participation for the public to be available.
As explained by Judge Miller-Lerman, the primary place of office for the vacancy is Aurora – with the understanding that the appointed judge will be required to sit in both Hamilton and York Counties. This, too, was the arrangement when Judge Senff was on the bench.
During the hearing, the commission will receive information on the qualifications of the candidates seeking to fill the vacancy of county court judge.
Support Local Journalism
Individuals interested in applying for the position can obtain a judicial vacancy application package from the Nebraska Judicial Branch website at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/attorney-services-division/judicial-vacancy/application. Completed applications may be submitted electronically or by hard copy and must be returned no later than 4 p.m., Friday, January 8.
Commission members and applicants may participate in this hearing via WebEx[KK1] . The public hearing will be available for viewing on NET at the following link on the date of the hearing: Nebraska Educational Television's Live & On Demand: State Government website[KK2] .
Any member of the public wishing to present testimony for the commission’s consideration may do so in one of two ways:
1) Written testimony provided in advance: Those wishing to present written testimony or other pertinent information may do so by emailing the information to the commission chair no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, January 28, at the following address: Nebraska Supreme Court, Judicial Nominating Commission 5th Judicial District, PO Box 98910, Lincoln, NE 68509 or email it to jackie.hladik@nebraska.gov.
2) Oral testimony offered during the hearing: Those wishing to present oral testimony may do so by attending the public hearing in the County Court Courtroom of the Seward County Courthouse, Seward, Nebraska. All persons attending should be prepared for staggered admittance and restricted seating in order to maintain appropriate social distancing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!