Application for funds toward renovation of health department building is being made

YORK – Upon the blessing of the York County Commissioners, an application for funds that would assist with the renovation of the Four Corners Health Department building is going to be made.

Laura McDougall, Four Corners director, and Lisa Hurley, York County Development Corporation director, addressed the county commissioners this past week.

“We have been working on this, with Four Corners, for several years now,” Hurley said. “My goal is to try to help them stay in York County. The building has some challenges. We have looked at options and after working through COVID, the needs there are more amplified.”

Hurley said a pre-application was made with the state, for funds, and now they have been notified $450,000 is available and they should make a formal application.

“Last week, the state department of economic development asked for a full application to be submitted,” Hurley said. “They reached out to two projects, including this one. This won’t solve all the problems with the building, but it will make the building more sustainable. The DED wants the county to be the applicant for these federal funds. If you give approval to move forward, SENDD (the Southeast Nebraska Development District) will finish the application and we will have a public hearing. If it is awarded, it would be a good chunk of the $450,000 that is available. York County would be a flow-through for the grant.”

McDougall explained how the building is much more utilized now than in the early days when the health department was first formed and moved into the former medical clinic. She said the massive volume of testing, supplying health equipment and doing contact tracing further shows the justification for the granting of funds, thanks to COVID.

“The building was constructed in pieces,” McDougall told the board. “And a lot of the areas are still original. When we bought the building 15 years ago, there was some remodeling, but a lot of it is still original.”

One of the main needs in the building is a new HVAC system as it doesn’t work at all in some areas of the facility.

“Also, we have a front ramp to the building that doesn’t meet accessibility specs and the front entrance is crumbling, the railing is coming off,” Hurley said. “Plus, rain and snow comes in through the front doors. We also need handicap accessible bathrooms.”

“These would be COVID funds,” Hurley explained. “Over the last nine years, we have partnered in a variety of ways with Four Corners and they do so much more that has economic impact on our community, so much more beyond COVID work. The building really needs to be fixed.”

“We had to use many parts of the building during COVID that we hadn’t used before,” McDougall said. “We would like to use all the parts of the building that we hadn’t before, due to the heating problems.”

“It’s exciting that we got the call to move forward with the application,” Hurley added.

They would be applying for $378,000.

“So would this $378,000 be just a Band-Aid on this building?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “I get that these are federal funds – which are funds from all of us as taxpayers – but why throw this money at this building if there aren’t plans to stay there (perpetually)?”

“We, in the past, have looked at other building options but since then we learned how we have required more space,” McDougall said. “We feel we may get some other funding as well, to do more refurbishing. This will greatly improve this building which will help during our time there and be good for whoever is there after us.”

“So, if we are at the end of COVID, the needs are what then?” asked Bulgrin.

“The room is needed for the many other services they also provide,” Hurley responded.

“What is the timeline for a new building?” Bulgrin asked.

“There has never been funding for a new building,” McDougall said. “This money would be strictly for remodeling. If we can do the refurbishing, the department can stay there for a while.”

“They used all those spaces before and there are more things in public health that will be coming up,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes, who also sits on the Four Corners board. “This will help with this. All kinds of things are now getting pushed into the public health sector.”

“Will there be any cost to York County taxpayers?” Bulgrin asked.

“There will be no matching funds at all,” Hurley said. “There will be a little bit for advertising public hearings, but other than that, nothing. SENDD will do the administration of the grant.”

The process was given the green light to move forward and the application will now be made.

