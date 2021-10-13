Apples grown for flavor at the Blue River Apple Orchard

McCOOL JUNCTION -- The Blue River Apple Orchard located in McCool Junction is a place where farm fresh memories are shared and cherished.
With over 27 varieties and 93 apple trees, this apple orchard was built on a vision by field agronomist Bill Dunavan and his wife Susan.
Bill said, “My grandfather had an apple orchard in Saunders County. I remember spending early mornings in the orchard and eating all the apples we would pick. There were some good memories made in that orchard.”
Bill attended University of California Riverside for two years and transferred to Humboldt State University where he received a degree for Natural Resource Management in the year of 1970. For six years he traveled and worked in California, Mexico and Africa as a crop consultant which sparked his interest in starting his own business, but he needed a place to settle down. In 1976 he moved to McCool Junction, and in 1982 he began running his own apple orchard as a hobby along with his wife Susan.
Susan said, “I do most of the maintenance and mowing, but the whole operation is Bill’s life project.”
Bill said, “All the lessons I learned in agronomy work easily transferred over to growing and harvesting apple trees. With McCool being a fruit-short area, I wanted to provide the community an option to pick fresh apples grown for flavor. You can’t find these apples in a supermarket.”
Over the years, Bill has grown apples of all varieties from many places including Arkansas, Minnesota, Idaho, and even Japan. From tart Johnathon apples for making apple sauce to sweet Melrose apples for making homemade apple pie, the Blue River Apple Orchard has apples for every project.
“Some people collect old cars or tractors, I collect apple trees, ” said Bill.
Besides running the orchard, Bill enjoys traveling with his wife Susan. Every now and then they go on trips to hike in the Rockies in Wyoming. He also loves spending time with extended family every chance that he gets. However, nothing compares to the childhood memory of him and his grandfather sitting at his grandfather’s orchard, eating apples on a crisp, fall morning.