Apples grown for flavor at the Blue River Apple Orchard

McCOOL JUNCTION -- The Blue River Apple Orchard located in McCool Junction is a place where farm fresh memories are shared and cherished.

With over 27 varieties and 93 apple trees, this apple orchard was built on a vision by field agronomist Bill Dunavan and his wife Susan.

Bill said, “My grandfather had an apple orchard in Saunders County. I remember spending early mornings in the orchard and eating all the apples we would pick. There were some good memories made in that orchard.”

Bill attended University of California Riverside for two years and transferred to Humboldt State University where he received a degree for Natural Resource Management in the year of 1970. For six years he traveled and worked in California, Mexico and Africa as a crop consultant which sparked his interest in starting his own business, but he needed a place to settle down. In 1976 he moved to McCool Junction, and in 1982 he began running his own apple orchard as a hobby along with his wife Susan.

Susan said, “I do most of the maintenance and mowing, but the whole operation is Bill’s life project.”