Antonio M. Carranza passed away February 5, 2023 in Bellevue at the age of 60 years. He was born November 24, 1962 in Seward. Antonio grew up in York and spent much of his life in Germany while serving in the United States Army.

Antonio is preceded in death by his wife, Rose Annette; parents, Louis and JoAnn Carranza and sisters, Michelle and Leslie.

He is survived by his children, Manuel (Kimberly) Carranza and Joshua (Kalynn) Carranza; significant other, Jenny Class and her daughter, Jasmine (Alex DeSantiago) Poil; Gavin, Gryphon, Zayne and Corbin; brother, Barrack (Deborah †) Carranza and nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 15 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd L Street Chapel. Graveside service with military honors on Wednesday, February 15, at 1:30 p.m. at the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.