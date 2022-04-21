Anti-gravity treadmill arrives after gala proceeds are raised

YORK – Thanks to the money raised by this year’s gala hosted by the York General Auxiliary, a new cutting-edge anti-gravity treadmill now exists in the hospital’s physical rehabilitation/therapy department.

This high tech machine changes what’s possible in physical rehabilitation, therapy and training. It enables patients to have a pain-free, fall-safe therapeutic experience – which is especially important for ortho and neuro patients, post-op individuals, seniors and athletes.

Yes, it’s a treadmill – but it is encompassed by an air chamber which provides reduced gravitational forces and a fall-safe environment as the patient is supported while using.

John Kowalski, York General therapy director, explained that this machine “allows a variety of patients to have this type of therapy in a safe environment.”

The treadmill is so cutting-edge that they can actually adjust the patient’s body weight – which helps patients walk even if they just had surgery (as an example) or have other issues that would have otherwise impeded this type of activity.

York General’s machine is the only one of its kind in a 30-mile radius.

Each year a gala is held, the hospital provides a list of non-budgeted items that would be a great benefit to the community. The Auxiliary members then decide what the gala proceeds will go toward.

Kowalski said requests for this machine were mentioned by several physicians.

“As a rural hospital, it is so exciting to have this available to our patients,” said Leslie Robinson, York General marketing director.

This past week, Auxiliary members Jill Montgomery and Jamie Johnson were on hand to see an in-person demonstration of how the anti-gravity treadmill works. Jill Bathen, physical therapist, got inside the air chamber and walked on the treadmill, explaining how it feels.

“Right now, it’s set so I’m 80% of my body weight,” Bathen said. “This feels so great and it is so much easier than on a regular treadmill.”

“It helps provide lift which helps take away pain,” Kowalski said.

“Yes, it feels as if I’m being lifted up while I’m also being supported,” Bathen said.

Training continues for the health professionals and several patients have used it already – one a man with Parkinson’s, another who was post-surgery, and another who is recovering from a head injury.

“This is great for balance training because it provides extra support,” Kowalski said further. “Yes, we have a pool but that can’t be used right away for those who just had surgery. With this, it can be done right away.”

The machine cost roughly $31,000.

“We really want to say a big thank you to the Auxiliary and all those who went to the gala and supported this effort,” Kowalski said. “It will be used by many people in the community for years to come.”

