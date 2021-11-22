Another former York College student takes plea deal in robbery case

Jasso was one of four men who were college students here at the time of the crime. All four are no longer students at the college in York. The other men accused were Robbie Lovejoy, 20; Fernando Servin Jr., 20; and Prosper Gilpin, 20.

The victim told police he was on a walk, listening to music, around 5 a.m., and was in the area of the college’s prayer chapel when “someone grabbed him from behind and pushed him to the ground. Two individuals punched and kicked him while he was on the ground. He attempted to fight back but could not. He sustained superficial abrasions to both knees. He stated that being punched and kicked caused him pain. The two individuals began going through his pockets but he did not have anything in them. The individuals took the hat he was wearing, which was then on the ground, and ran away.