EAST OF AURORA – The cranes have returned, just as they have for millions of years, to Central Nebraska along and on both sides of the Platte River.

York-area residents benefit from being close to these magnificent, prehistoric birds.

How close? One need only drive a few miles east of Aurora to see thousands of cranes after they have left their roosts on river sandbars each morning to feed in grain fields both north and south of the Platte.

The ribbon of cranes begins just east of the Syngenta plant on Hwy 34 then continues to Kearney and beyond.

A half-million or more cranes will stop during the migration each year to rest, feed and prepare to continue a journey that reaches from winter territory in Florida, Texas, Utah, Mexico and Arizona to breeding grounds that lie in the northern United States, Canada, Alaska and even Siberia.

The shallow Platte provides miles of sandbars vital to safe nesting. The snails, insects and waste grain of the adjacent fields assure the cranes will arrive on the breeding grounds in prime condition to hatch and raise their young.

Cranes will be seen in the tens of thousands by travelers on I-80 in the coming weeks, but far more leisurely viewing can be had on graveled country roads north and south of the interstate.

Crane viewing sites are well publicized in the Grand Island and Kearney areas. Nebraska Game and Parks online resources are helpful.

Two locations very near York where people can see concentrations of birds on the river itself are the Platte River Bridge south of Grand Island and developed viewing platforms south of the Alda exchange.