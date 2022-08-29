Annual soggy doggy day a success

YORK -- It was a paw perfect Sunday at the York Aquatic Center when dog owners and their four legged friends took an afternoon dip in the pool.

It was YAC’s 17th year of hosting the soggy doggy take over. For only five bucks a dog, they had free range of the pool from 5 to 7 p.m. before it was drained for the summer.

Some dogs loped around the edges in shallow end as others jumped in on the deep end.

Dog owner Norah Hernandez said it was her first time taking her pooch, Felix, to the popular event.

Hernandez said, “I’m really glad he’s enjoying it. We’ve always wanted to come, but never had the time. It’s nice of York to do something like this for the dogs.”

York Parks and Recreation director Cheree Folts said they were up in attendance this year. Last year there were 67 dogs and in 2020 there were 57. This year there were 75 soggy dogs that enjoyed the end of the year swim.

Folts exclaimed, “I think both the dogs and the owners wait all year to make a splash!”