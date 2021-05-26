Annual reporting sees small increase in average groundwater level

YORK -- During March and April, staff of the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District (NRD) measured roughly 500 observation wells throughout Adams, Butler, Clay, Hamilton, Polk, Fillmore, Seward, Saline and York counties. The goal of these well measurements is to determine an average water level change for the nine-county district, based on a weighted change from each well.

For spring 2021 water level measurements, the NRD has determined that the average groundwater level change shows an increase of .35 feet from last spring.

The findings show that the spring 2021 average groundwater level is 9.13 feet above the “allocation trigger.” Therefore, there will be no allocation restrictions for the 2022 irrigation season.

Observation wells are measured in the spring of each year, allowing the water table to rebound from the previous irrigation season. The wells that are measured are uniformly distributed throughout the district to provide an accurate profile of the average groundwater level change. Each well measured is assigned an area of the district based on distances from other wells. This method gives the average groundwater level change a weighted average.

