Annual reporting sees small increase in average groundwater level

YORK -- During March and April, staff of the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District (NRD) measured roughly 500 observation wells throughout Adams, Butler, Clay, Hamilton, Polk, Fillmore, Seward, Saline and York counties. The goal of these well measurements is to determine an average water level change for the nine-county district, based on a weighted change from each well.
For spring 2021 water level measurements, the NRD has determined that the average groundwater level change shows an increase of .35 feet from last spring.
The findings show that the spring 2021 average groundwater level is 9.13 feet above the “allocation trigger.” Therefore, there will be no allocation restrictions for the 2022 irrigation season.
Observation wells are measured in the spring of each year, allowing the water table to rebound from the previous irrigation season. The wells that are measured are uniformly distributed throughout the district to provide an accurate profile of the average groundwater level change. Each well measured is assigned an area of the district based on distances from other wells. This method gives the average groundwater level change a weighted average.
Last year’s spring 2020 level showed an increase of 3.67 feet and spring 2019 showed an increase of 1.22 feet. Fluctuations from year to year are common throughout the district. The Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District sits above the High Plains Aquifer, which stretches from South Dakota to Texas. This portion of the aquifer is dynamic and different factors like rainfall and irrigation pumping affect how the aquifer reacts.
In recent years, district producers have done an exceptional job of managing use of this water resource, NRD officials said.
Along with NRD staff measuring observation wells, all groundwater users are required to annually report their water use. This is how NRD staff maintains records on historic groundwater usage. Groundwater use records are very important to the district for making informed management decisions, NRD staff say. The 2020 district average groundwater usage was 5.7 inches. Since 2007, the overall district average groundwater usage is 5.8 inches/year.
The district’s goal is to hold the average groundwater level at or above the 1978 level. In 2005, the district average groundwater level reached the “Reporting Trigger,” initiating groundwater users to report annual groundwater use to the district and to certify their irrigated acres. If the district average water level falls below the 1978 level (“Allocation Trigger”), groundwater allocation will begin.
For more information, visit www.upperbigblue.org or call (402) 362-6601.